Beer with Mickey? Disneyland announces 2nd public location to purchase...

Entertainment

Beer with Mickey? Disneyland announces 2nd public location to purchase booze

ANAHEIM, Calif. — When Disneyland reopens at the end of April, it’ll have an added attraction for adults — another spot to purchase alcohol.

The Blue Bayou restaurant located within the Pirates of the Caribbean ride will be selling wine, beer and “a specialty Hurricane Cocktail — a New Orleans staple,” according to the official Disney Parks blog.

The eatery will also offer a “celebration sparkling wine package,” along with a non-alcoholic Mint Julep.

The restaurant will be the second public spot within Disneyland where visitors can purchase alcohol. Oga’s Cantina in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge was the only public location that previously offered booze. Alcohol is also served at the exclusive Club 33 private dining club in New Orleans Square.

