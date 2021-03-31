Call of Duty Warzone update: What is Foresight and where can I buy it?

This week’s Call of Duty Warzone update is out now and weighs in at over 50GB on all platforms.

So no matter which platform you play on, you will need to wait a little while to get everything installed.

And after you do that, it might take a little while to work out what has changed in and around Verdansk.

One of the most notable tweaks has been made to the AUG, with developers Raven Software attempting to dial back its long-range capabilities.

But another item has been unlocked that could make preparing for the final circle a lot easier across PS4, Xbox One and PC.

According to gamers who have been busy exploring the map, the Foresight Streak has been added to precise locations as a buyable item.

And that news could change how players go about winning Warzone across Verdansk.