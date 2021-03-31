Cancer horoscope April 2021: What's in store for Cancer in April?

Cancerians will start the month feeling ambitious and career-driven but will loosen up and have fun with friends by the end of the month. Express.co.uk chatted to astrologer, cosmic coach, crystal healer and founder of the Moon Child Sorority, Bex Milford (@cosmic_cures on Instagram) to hear her Cancer April 2021 predictions.

Mercury in Aries is a great placement for pretty much every sign, and Cancer is no exception. Bex said: “The month begins with sky-high ambitions when Mercury, the planet of communication, technology and logical thinking, moves into Aries. “For Cancer, this will signal a fortnight of opportunity when it comes to striding ahead in your career! “Not only will you be confident in your abilities to lead, but you’ll come to decisions with a laser-sharp focus in an authoritative manner. In fact, you’ll exude such a professional air that your opinions will be much sought after and respected.” READ MORE- Taurus horoscope April 2021: What’s in store for Taurus in April?

If you’ve been stuck indoors working hard and contemplating life recently, this will be rewarded from April 14 onwards. Bex said: “You’ll be feeling the warm and fuzzies for your friends when Venus, the planet of love, relationships and harmony, moves into Taurus on April 14. “Venus here brings your attention to your social circle and you’ll get great pleasure out of spending time with pals. “Now things are starting to open up a bit and spring flourishes, thoughts will turn to reconnecting with those you care about. “Huge happiness will be found in basking in the company of friends, as well as telling them how much you care – so don’t hold back!”

Some friends or love interests might live further away or you might be unable to see them due to specific restrictions, but always remember there are still ample opportunities to bond. Bex said: “This is the time to send an email, write a letter or pick up the phone.” If you’ve been single for a while or you’ve just met someone new, you won’t be disappointed at what’s to come this month. Bex explained: “Venus’s sojourn in Taurus also spells a time of increased romantic possibilities, especially within a group setting. “Meeting someone new, or growing closer with a partner via a shared love of activities could easily feature, so indulge that hobby of yours!”

The end of the month has a slightly different tone to the rest and you should prepare to feel particularly assertive at the end of the month when Mars moves into Cancer. Mars, the planet that brings passion, motivation and occasionally an aggressive streak, enters Cancer on April 23. You have a boost of energy and confidence with the red planet in your sign, and this is an ideal opportunity to put your ideas out there, push on with plans and take charge. However, Bex warned: “Avoid being too brusque or demanding! If people aren’t immediately sold on your idea then be diplomatic rather than attempting to force them, and don’t take things personally or allow your sensitive side to make you defensive! “If you are conducting a love affair then why not get hot, hot, hot and take it to the next level? Your powers of attraction are magnified, so own that allure and go for it!”

Read More