Check Out Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster's “World's Rebirth” Story Trailer

@Ghost_of_Hasashi The Remaster is already out in Japan and it got heavily scrutinized for the fact that on both platforms, especially Switch the framerate was incredibly inconsistent and the biggest perpetrator of drops was the Fiend fights where the performance tanks

It got subsequent patches but the performance is still only mediocre on PS4 and worse on Switch overall

Also Atlus does show a lot of cutscenes in their story trailers but their recent games like Persona 5, Catherine Full Body and even SMT IV all had way more gameplay in their story trailers compared to this one