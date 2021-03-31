Chelsea receive Mason Mount injury update from England as Callum Hudson-Odoi sent home

Mason Mount looks set to miss England’s World Cup qualifier at home to Poland tomorrow night with a minor injury. The Chelsea playmaker looks on course to start at this summer’s European Championships following two impressive performances against San Marino and Albania.

Mount, who has had to deal with being labelled as the teacher’s pet, once again silenced his critics in the 2-0 win in Tirana. The 22-year-old was making his seventh appearance for the Three Lions and dinked home England’s second goal of the afternoon. Gareth Southgate was full of praise for the Chelsea man after the contest but could now be without him when his side face Poland. Chelsea source Simon Phillips claims the Blues have been told the injury “is not serious”, although he could miss tomorrow night’s encounter at Wembley. JUST IN: Chelsea decide three centre-back transfer targets as Antonio Rudiger delays contract talks

“[We are] Waiting to hear from a couple of players but we’ll be giving everyone the longest time possible,” Boothroyd said. “One or two have bumps and bruises and are still waiting for all the evidence from the medical team. “Callum is definitely out and gone back to his club and Emile Smith Rowe is very doubtful.” Meanwhile, 22-year-old Mount has highlighted his desire to play football at any given opportunity, even if that creates a risk of burnout.