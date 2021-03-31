NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Chelsea receive Mason Mount injury update from England as Callum...

Sports

Chelsea receive Mason Mount injury update from England as Callum Hudson-Odoi sent home

1 min

136views
91
14 shares, 91 points
Mason Mount looks set to miss England’s World Cup qualifier at home to Poland tomorrow night with a minor injury. The Chelsea playmaker looks on course to start at this summer’s European Championships following two impressive performances against San Marino and Albania.
Mount, who has had to deal with being labelled as the teacher’s pet, once again silenced his critics in the 2-0 win in Tirana.

The 22-year-old was making his seventh appearance for the Three Lions and dinked home England’s second goal of the afternoon.

Gareth Southgate was full of praise for the Chelsea man after the contest but could now be without him when his side face Poland.

Chelsea source Simon Phillips claims the Blues have been told the injury “is not serious”, although he could miss tomorrow night’s encounter at Wembley.

JUST IN: Chelsea decide three centre-back transfer targets as Antonio Rudiger delays contract talks

“[We are] Waiting to hear from a couple of players but we’ll be giving everyone the longest time possible,” Boothroyd said.

“One or two have bumps and bruises and are still waiting for all the evidence from the medical team.

“Callum is definitely out and gone back to his club and Emile Smith Rowe is very doubtful.”

Meanwhile, 22-year-old Mount has highlighted his desire to play football at any given opportunity, even if that creates a risk of burnout.

“I’m still young so I want to play every game I can and as many games as I can,” Mount said after scoring in the 2-0 win over Albania.

“My mentality is always that I just keep working hard to get into the team, to stay in the team and try to get as many games as I can. That is always my focus.

“Obviously I feel very fortunate to have started the last seven games for England,” he added. “I’m in a good place at the moment and I’m confident [of going to the Euros].

“I’ve just got to keep that going. Now the focus is on the next game and it’s a massive game against Poland. Their team is very strong but as a team we go into it with the mentality of wanting to win.”

, , , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

91
14 shares, 91 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish