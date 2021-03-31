Chelsea receive Mason Mount injury update from England as Callum Hudson-Odoi sent home

The 22-year-old was making his seventh appearance for the Three Lions and dinked home England’s second goal of the afternoon.
Gareth Southgate was full of praise for the Chelsea man after the contest but could now be without him when his side face Poland.
Chelsea source Simon Phillips claims the Blues have been told the injury “is not serious”, although he could miss tomorrow night’s encounter at Wembley.
“One or two have bumps and bruises and are still waiting for all the evidence from the medical team.
“Callum is definitely out and gone back to his club and Emile Smith Rowe is very doubtful.”
Meanwhile, 22-year-old Mount has highlighted his desire to play football at any given opportunity, even if that creates a risk of burnout.
“My mentality is always that I just keep working hard to get into the team, to stay in the team and try to get as many games as I can. That is always my focus.
“Obviously I feel very fortunate to have started the last seven games for England,” he added. “I’m in a good place at the moment and I’m confident [of going to the Euros].
“I’ve just got to keep that going. Now the focus is on the next game and it’s a massive game against Poland. Their team is very strong but as a team we go into it with the mentality of wanting to win.”
