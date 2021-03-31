NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Deputies: Woman confessed to stabbing roommate found dead on rural Lee County road

LEE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The man who was found stabbed to death on a Lee County road before midnight on Saturday has been identified — and his roommate has been arrested.

On March 27, Lee County sheriff’s deputies reported to County Road 306 in Blue, an area between Lexington and Elgin, where they found Christopher Michael Gonzales[1], 32, stabbed in the chest multiple times.

After identifying Gonzales, investigators were able to identify a suspect: 41-year-old Jennifer Redden Kramer, Gonzales’ roommate in Blue. Investigators say she confessed to the crime and that the details lined up with the evidence.

Kramer was arrested and charged with murder. She’s currently being held in the Lee County Jail with bail set at $ 350,000.

