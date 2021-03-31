Eva Mendes Lets Daughters Esmeralda, 6, & Amada, 4, Give Her A ‘Head-To-Toe’ Makeover & The Result Is Epic

Eva Mendes let her daughters use her face as a ‘canvas’ for (another!) beauty makeover — and it’s the best thing you’ll see all day!

Eva Mendes met with her two makeup artists, daughters Esmeralda, 6, and Amada Gosling, 4, for a glam session on March 30. The Hitch star, 47, showed off her finished look in a new Instagram selfie, writing, “My kids did this to me. Again. From head to toe. I guess, when in doubt, be their canvas.”

The actress proudly modeled a red lip, blue chin and rosy cheeks — courtesy of her daughters’, whom she shares with husband Ryan Gosling . She donned a tall headpiece that in the photo, which included light pink, purple, and blue designs. Additionally, Eva accessorized with thin silver hoops and wore a black and white striped tank top.

This isn’t the first time the fairly private actress acted as a makeup canvas for her little ones. Back in May of 2020, Eva showed off two drastic glam makeovers in separate closeup selfies. The first snap, posted on May 16, displayed her bright blue eyeshadow, purple lips, and multi-colored scribbles all over her forehead.

“They’ve won,” Eva captioned the glam shot, adding a red heart emoji. The proud mom, who wore her hair back in a half-up, half-down ponytail, gave a slight smirk to the camera — evidently aware of her bold look.

Just a few weeks prior, on May 6, the actress shared another selfie that showed off another post-glam session from her daughters. That time, Eva’s makeup included bright pink cheeks and a purple forehead and nose.

“I’ve lost any control I once had,” she joked in her caption, which shed a spotlight on Dine 11 Los Angeles — a non-profit is helping provide meals to people in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic .

More recently, Eva took to Instagram to get candid about parenting during the pandemic . “Full on Mom mode,” she wrote in a lengthy caption alongside a closeup selfie, admitting, “I’ve graduated from my man’s sweats to a robe. All day. File under: stopped caring for now. (And anyone else out there go horse-like on selfie mode?)”

She continued, “These days my kids are getting my full on attention. It’s challenging for sure but they need me now more than ever. If you find yourself in a similar situation, here’s a list of parenting pages that are getting me through so thought I’d share…”

Eva began dating Ryan in 2011, after they shared the screen together in The Place Beyond the Pines.

Jenna Lemoncelli