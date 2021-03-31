NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Game of Thrones: George RR Martin just announced NEW show...

Entertainment

Game of Thrones: George RR Martin just announced NEW show with Ned, Robert and Jaime

1 min

149views
89
14 shares, 89 points

Rhaegar spirited Lyanna away and many believed she had been abducted against her will.

She was also betrothed at the time to her brother’s best friend, Rob, the fiery and powerful head of House Baratheon.

In truth, he loved her more than she did him and her true affections lay with Rhaegar, but, as an author, Martin is the master of showing how perceptions and passions always trump the truth.

In an announcement today in The Hollywood Reporter, Martin said: “The seeds of war are often planted in times of peace.

“Few in Westeros knew the carnage to come when highborn and smallfolk alike gathered at Harrenhal to watch the finest knights of the realm compete in a great tourney, during the Year of the False Spring.”

, , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

89
14 shares, 89 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish