Get a Hit Before They Hit You in Knockout City

High above Knockout City, a single voice narrates the epic dodgebrawl battles unfolding below. After all, when you’re a radio DJ broadcasting from the moon, you need a really good show. And where better to find it than KO City?

You gotta understand that dodgebrawling is all about the basics: throw, catch, pass, dodge, and tackle. Learn those, and you can take on any opponent. If you wanna be the best, you gotta put your skills to the test.

Catch other brawlers with surprise KOs when you curve your shot or fake a toss. In the heat of a match, screen border indicators warn you when you’re targeted by other brawlers. Pay attention and keep your reflexes sharp! This is a game of timing—and it’s a good time for everyone.





Of course, you’ll need a crew to watch your back. It’s hard to go it alone on these streets… and rooftops… and in construction yards… and alleys. Point is, don’t get caught by yourself. With a crew behind you, taking on rivals becomes that much easier. (Plus, up to 32 brawlers can be part of the same crew, so no one gets left out!) Rep your team with special cosmetic upgrades like team Logos, vehicles, and more.

Got your crew figured out? Good. Time to queue up the playlists.





Sure, you’ve got the standard 3v3, but the rules in Knockout City change as fast as that ball flying toward you. The new Face-Off mode pits you one-on-one in a closing ring of danger—no crew to bail you out or steal your glory. Every time you hit an opponent in Diamond Dash, they drop sparkly gems for you to collect. And in Ball-Up Brawl? There’s not a single ball on the map, just you, your crew, and your rivals. You know what to do, right? Become the ball!

Speaking of balls… you’ll need ‘em! We got regular dodgeballs aplenty, but it’s the special balls that really hit home. Bounce opponents into the stratosphere with a Moon Ball; blast them away with a Bomb Ball; take ‘em out from across the map with a Sniper Ball; or trap them with a Cage Ball to throw them at their own teammates. The ultimate ball, though? That’s you. Balling up is risky — rivals can pick you up and throw you off the map — but if your teammate preps you for an Ultimate Throw? That explosion can knock out a whole crew. Now that’s a bop.





Tune in and gear up, brawlers. Soon enough, you’ll be playing your own matches, and we’ll be watchin’.

Knockout City launches on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on May 21, 2021. Until then, you can catch the cross-platform beta from April 2 to April 4.