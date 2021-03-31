NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Heart attack: The full list of symptoms that signal the...

Life & Style

Heart attack: The full list of symptoms that signal the heart muscle is dying

2 min

117views
82
13 shares, 82 points
Although a heart attack can vary in intensity, there are common symptoms that people may experience. As more signs are checked off, it’s more likely you need to go to the Accidents and Emergency (A&E) department in a hospital. The British Heart Foundation (BHF) explained that people have different thresholds for pain, hence why symptoms can differ in intensity. Some pain may experience an uncomfortable sensation in their chest – similar to indigestion, if it’s accompanied by a burning sensation.
This is one warning sign of a heart attack; others may describe it as “pressure, squeezing or heaviness” in the chest.

The key factor is that the chest discomfort doesn’t go away, and then spreads to another body part, such as:

  • The neck
  • The jaw
  • The back
  • The stomach
  • The arms (either or both)

These symptoms alone warrant a rapid call to 999, who are likely to send out an ambulance if they believe you’re at risk.

Other clues you might be having a heart attack include a feeling of nausea.

READ MORE: How to live longer: Walking every day promotes longevity

Should an ambulance be sent out to you, it’ll help to take aspirin if available, to sit down, rest and try to relax until the paramedics arrive.

“If you’re with someone who’s experiencing heart attack symptoms but they’re putting off or refusing to call an ambulance, it’s really important that you call one for them,” added the BHF.

Is it a heart attack or indigestion?

As a heart attack can feel similar to indigestion, how can you tell the difference?

The key differentiation is that indigestion follows on from eating a meal – a heart attack can happen any time.

In addition, indigestion can cause a sour taste in the mouth, which is usually caused by overeating or eating too quickly.

Indigestion can usually be resolved by taking medication for the condition, and by drinking water.

Is it angina or a heart attack?

Some people suffer from angina, which is essentially chest pain caused by coronary heart disease.

Angina can also lead to chest pain that travels to the arms, neck, stomach or jaw.

This type of chest pain means that the blood supply to the heart is restricted by narrowed arteries.

The symptoms of angina can be brought on by:

  • Exercise
  • Emotional upset
  • Cold weather
  • After a meal

“The episodes usually subside after a few minutes,” clarified the BHF.

Prescribed medication can relieve symptoms, as can rest, but if they don’t, then it’s time to call 999.

Read More

, , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

82
13 shares, 82 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish