Holidays 2021: The 10 best beachfront hotels in England – with five of them in one town

Hotels are rated on various factors including staff, facilities, cleanliness, location, comfort and value for money.
However, according to Booking.com commission paid and other benefits may affect an accommodation’s ranking.
In total 1,758 beachfront properties were found on the website.
Overwhelmingly the feedback is positive.
One customer wrote: “Lovely room with a sea view and friendly staff. Free parking was appreciated.”
Another added: “Great location, right by the Lanes. Helpful staff. Good covid19 protocol.”
A third commented: “Room was massive, couldn’t get a better location in Brighton. Staff friendly and informative.”
Another said: “Only reason I reduced the facilities score is as they are all closed at present.”
A list of the top 10 beachfront hotels in England according to Booking.com:
1. The Jurys Inn, Brighton
2. Hilton Brighton Metropole, Brighton
3. The Grand Brighton, Brighton
4. Lugger Hotel, Portloe Cornwall
5. The View Hotel, Eastbourne
6. Golden Sands, Jersey
7. Queens Hotel & Spa, Brighton
8. The Old Ship Hotel, Brighton
9. The Grand Hotel, Eastbourne
10. St Michaels Resort, Falmouth
Last month the Prime Minister confirmed his roadmap for easing lockdown restrictions.
From today people will now be able to meet up legally outdoors in groups of six or in two households, including in private gardens.
The ‘Stay At Home’ message in England also ends but people are being warned to keep travel down to a minimum.
Although overnight stays are still permitted in certain circumstances such as work, study, moving house or attending a wedding or funeral.
It has also been reported summer holidays abroad are unlikely to be allowed until August due to rising COVID-19 infection rates in Europe.
For the latest advice and information about Covid restrictions see the government’s website[5].
