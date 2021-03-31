Holidays 2021: The 10 best beachfront hotels in England – with five of them in one town

The Jury’s Inn in Brighton has been listed as the top beachfront hotel in England rated “fabulous” and receiving a visitors’ score of 8.6 out of 10. The Hilton Brighton Metropole was second on the list rated “good” and it scored 7.2. In third position, was The Grand Brighton scoring 8.8 and a “fabulous” rating.

All three hotels received four star reviews on the Booking.com website. Hotels are rated on various factors including staff, facilities, cleanliness, location, comfort and value for money. However, according to Booking.com commission paid and other benefits may affect an accommodation’s ranking. In total 1,758 beachfront properties were found on the website.

The Jury’s Inn hotel in Brighton has received almost 9,000 reviews. Overwhelmingly the feedback is positive. One customer wrote: “Lovely room with a sea view and friendly staff. Free parking was appreciated.” Another added: “Great location, right by the Lanes. Helpful staff. Good covid19 protocol.” A third commented: “Room was massive, couldn’t get a better location in Brighton. Staff friendly and informative.” READ MORE British staycations: Top beach resorts with unforgettable views

A fourth wrote: “The location was great and we were given a sea view which was an added bonus. Amazing to wake up and see the sea!” Another said: “Only reason I reduced the facilities score is as they are all closed at present.” A list of the top 10 beachfront hotels in England according to Booking.com: 1. The Jurys Inn, Brighton 2. Hilton Brighton Metropole, Brighton 3. The Grand Brighton, Brighton 4. Lugger Hotel, Portloe Cornwall 5. The View Hotel, Eastbourne 6. Golden Sands, Jersey 7. Queens Hotel & Spa, Brighton 8. The Old Ship Hotel, Brighton 9. The Grand Hotel, Eastbourne 10. St Michaels Resort, Falmouth DONT MISS

Hotels across England have been closed for leisure purposes since January 4 when Boris Johnson announced the third national lockdown. Last month the Prime Minister confirmed his roadmap for easing lockdown restrictions. From today people will now be able to meet up legally outdoors in groups of six or in two households, including in private gardens. The ‘Stay At Home’ message in England also ends but people are being warned to keep travel down to a minimum.