Holidays: Expert predicts countries opening to UK tourists 'before the end of May'

Seamus McCauley, Head of Communications at Holiday Extras told Express.co.uk this week he believes Iceland, Portugal, Sri Lanka island will also likely feature on the list this summer.

Everyone who has been vaccinated against COVID-19 is now allowed to travel to Iceland without being subject to PCR testing and quarantine after measures were eased on March 18.

The exemption also applies to UK travellers who can provide valid proof of prior infection.

Meanwhile, Portugal, Madeira and the Azores and all been on England’s red list until earlier this month but after Covid cases plummeted, the Government decided to remove it.