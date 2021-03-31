NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

‘How funny’: Football agent Wanda Nara unimpressed by PSG striker...

Sports

‘How funny’: Football agent Wanda Nara unimpressed by PSG striker Mauro Icardi’s dog dig

Argentine model-turned-agent Wanda Nara was left unimpressed when her husband Mauro Icardi referred to her as a ‘dog’ in a cheeky social media post.

The comment came on Instagram, as the PSG striker uploaded a picture of the pair with their pets. 

“My dog and my bitch,” Icardi wrote in Spanish. 

But it seems his wife was none too happy about being referred to as a dog in any capacity.

“How funny” she replied, alongside an awkward smiley. 

Earlier she had shared the same snap.

“Fall in love with whoever looks at you like Mauro Icardi looks at his dog,” she stated, with a crying emoji. 

“Whoever loves animals, it speaks a lot about what a good person they are. You won the lottery with him,” declared one of her followers.

As football fans know, Wanda was once wed to Icardi’s former Sampdoria teammate Maxi Lopez.

Later taking his friend’s bride, Icardi has since walked down the aisle with the 34-year-old himself and given her two of her five children.

Also on rt.com PSG star Mauro Icardi and wife Wanda Nara ‘hit by €400K robbery at Paris home’ while forward was on playing duty

