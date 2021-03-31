How to lose visceral fat: Liquorice oil led to 'significant decreases' in visceral fat

LFO is a new dietary ingredient containing liquorice flavonoids – natural substances that are linked to a host of health benefits.
The study, published in the journal Elsevier, evaluated the effects of LFO on total body fat and visceral fat together with body weight, body mass index (BMI) and safety parameters in overweight subjects.
BMI is a measure of whether you’re a healthy weight for your height – it is the most widely used method to check if you’re a healthy weight.
READ MORE: How to lose visceral fat: The best dietary combination to reduce the belly fat – study
Over the course of eight weeks, caloric intake was similar in all four groups, but total body fat mass decreased significantly in the three LFO groups.
What’s more, 900 mg a day of LFO resulted in significant decreases in visceral fat area, body weight, BMI, and LDL-cholesterol.
An accumulation of LDL cholesterol, like visceral fat, can hike your risk of developing heart disease.
DON’T MISS
REVEALED: Who ACTUALLY paid for AstraZeneca vaccine [INSIGHT]
Diabetes type 2: 13 signs of high blood sugar [TIPS]
Fatty liver disease: Four severe warning signs [ADVICE]
General dietary tips to reduce visceral fat
It is important to heed general dietary principles to eliminate visceral fat in the long-term.
“If you want to reduce your belly fat, you’ll need to burn more calories (energy) than you consume, and eat the right kinds of food,” explains Bupa.
To do this, the health body advises increasing your protein intake.
Aerobic activity will raise your heart rate, and make you breathe faster and feel warmer.
“One way to tell if you’re working at a moderate intensity level is if you can still talk, but not sing,” explains the NHS.
Examples include:
- Brisk walking
- Water aerobics
- Riding a bike
- Dancing
- Doubles tennis.
Read More
0 Comments