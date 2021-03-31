NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Is cleaning with bleach dangerous? Michelle Ogundehin slams Mrs Hinch over toxic products

Is cleaning with bleach dangerous? Michelle Ogundehin slams Mrs Hinch over toxic products

The smell should not be an indicator of danger when working with bleach in the correct manner as described in the instruction label.

The human nose can actually detect chlorine at incredibly low fume levels, but health risk and irritation requires much higher exposure to fumes.

A great way to lower your risk of these fumes is by using proper ventilation when cleaning with the product – fans, open doors and windows, and ventilation systems are key to safety.

In order for bleach to be a safe product to use in facility cleaning, the instructions must always be followed accurately, as every time someone uses a bleach solution that is inaccurately mixed they are at risk.

If, for example, not enough bleach is used than is instructed on the label, the user then risks not actually killing pathogens and germs which cause illness.

