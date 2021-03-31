NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Jose Mourinho 'rejected again by Real Madrid star' he tried to sign for Man Utd

Jose Mourinho 'rejected again by Real Madrid star' he tried to sign for Man Utd

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has reportedly been rejected again by a Real Madrid starlet he tried to sign at Manchester United.[1][2]

Miguel Gutierrez, 19, was on Mourinho’s radar when he was at the helm at Old Trafford.

Mourinho has high hopes for the young Spaniard, who has impressed at Real Madrid Castilla while playing left-back.

The Portuguese had hoped to entice the youngster to Man United during his tenure, which came to an end in 2018, but was unable to sign him for the Old Trafford club.

Reports at the time claimed the teenager wanted to remain close to his family in Madrid.

Now at Spurs, Mourinho has reportedly rekindled his interest in the young left-back, hoping that the promise of training alongside compatriot Sergio Reguilon could sway his decision.

But according to Defensa Central,[3] the tenacious Spurs manager is set to miss out on his target once again.

Gutierrez is keen to break into the first team at Real Madrid and Spain’s Under-17 coach David Gordo has high hopes for the left-back.

Gordo told AS last year: “If they give him minutes and he plays games, he will be a top left-back.

“He has the characteristics of the perfect left-back for Real Madrid. He is a Primera-level player, for sure.”

