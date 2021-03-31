NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Kate Middleton ‘enjoys’ playing an ‘active’ parenting role for George, Charlotte and Louis

Kate Middleton and Prince William are both senior working members of the Royal Family which means they must adhere to and follow certain parenting techniques. However, the Duke and Duchess have also been known to step away from traditional rules and implement their own. 
Kate joined the Royal Family in 2011 when she married Prince William in Westminster Abbey. 

The couple had met previously while studying at university.

Since then, they have had three royal children, Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two.

The children are regularly seen with their parents for royal engagements although this has been paused due to the pandemic.

READ MORE: Kate Middleton has ‘unique’ parenting style for her children

Sophie explained: “Having multiple children is difficult, as any parent of two or more will attest to. 

“You can’t meet all their needs at once and there is always a time when all three need you and you only have two hands. 

“It seems as if Kate is coping admirably with the joys and strains that three children bring – as well as any mum in her position would. 

“Kate and William could have easily hired more staff to help with childcare but chose to keep just one nanny, showing that Kate enjoys playing an active and present role in the lives of her three children.”

The Duchess will often be seen showing affection towards her children in public and has a huge interest in early years education.

Last year, she launched a campaign which encouraged parents across the country to answer questions on what they thought on early years education.

This might mean that she likes being involved in bringing up George, Charlotte and Louis because she knows how important their early years are.

The expert added: “Kate is a very involved mum and clearly wants to influence the way in which her children are raised, how they are educated and the morals that they will value. 

“Employing just one nanny, rather than a team, means that Kate can be actively involved in her children’s upbringing while still having help and support with day-to-day childcare.”

Due to the pandemic, the royal children have been kept out of the spotlight for several months.

The last time they were seen as a family of five was back in December when they attended a special pantomime performance.

Sophie explained: “Keeping children out of the spotlight will never be a negative thing. 

“Children in the public eye have to deal with so much more than others the same age and allowing them time away from cameras and public appearances means that they have the opportunity to be normal children.”

