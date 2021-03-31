Kate Middleton ‘enjoys’ playing an ‘active’ parenting role for George, Charlotte and Louis

Kate joined the Royal Family in 2011 when she married Prince William in Westminster Abbey.

The couple had met previously while studying at university.

Since then, they have had three royal children, Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two.

The children are regularly seen with their parents for royal engagements although this has been paused due to the pandemic.

READ MORE: Kate Middleton has ‘unique’ parenting style for her children