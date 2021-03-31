Malta to welcome back vaccinated British tourists from June 1

If Britons can show proof of full vaccination, they will be able to travel to Malta in June. Full vaccination means receiving two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Malta is second only to the UK in terms of European countries’ vaccine rollout, with 40 percent of the adult population having received a first dose.

Tolene Van Der Merwe, Director UK & Ireland of Malta Tourism Authority, said: “Malta is a very popular destination for British holidaymakers and is a key contributor to Malta’s economy, so we are excited to welcome back fully vaccinated travellers from the United Kingdom from 1 June 2021.

“The people of Malta are looking forward to tourists returning who have loved our sunshine, culture, food and warm spirit year in year out.

“Malta has implemented its Sunny and Safe COVID protocols, so visitors can be reassured that all restaurants, accommodation and service providers must comply with the highest levels of cleanliness and safety.”

