Malta to welcome back vaccinated British tourists from June 1

Tolene Van Der Merwe, Director UK & Ireland of Malta Tourism Authority, said: “Malta is a very popular destination for British holidaymakers and is a key contributor to Malta’s economy, so we are excited to welcome back fully vaccinated travellers from the United Kingdom from 1 June 2021.
“The people of Malta are looking forward to tourists returning who have loved our sunshine, culture, food and warm spirit year in year out.
“Malta has implemented its Sunny and Safe COVID protocols, so visitors can be reassured that all restaurants, accommodation and service providers must comply with the highest levels of cleanliness and safety.”
He said: “The health and safety of Maltese citizens and tourists will always be our top priority, and with the continued rollout of the vaccine here in Malta, this focused reopening plan is designed to slowly and safely reopen tourism to fully vaccinated Britons.”
Malta’s Sunny and Safe COVID protocols that the country’s tourism authority has put together features guidance on how to keep both locals and tourists safe when Malta’s borders re-open.
These include maintaining social distancing and wearing a face covering where required.
Clear guidelines and practices are in place that ensure frequent aeriation and total disinfection of buses and coaches, while taxis are sanitised after every trip and rental vehicles are thoroughly cleaned and disinfected after being returned by clients.
There will also be increased levels of hygiene in all Maltese accommodation establishments, with hotels, restaurants, and shops investing in more contactless payment readers, hand sanitiser dispensers, and plastic screens or dividers.
Additionally, the Malta tourism authority will soon be launching its new Feel Free Again campaign, which aims to inspire travellers to harness their re-established freedom to plan and book holidays to Malta when the time is right.
Multiple British airline firms believe that only travellers returning from the highest risk red tier countries should have to quarantine, while people travelling to and from green tier countries should not have to quarantine or take coronavirus tests.
The airlines, which include British Airways, Virgin, EasyJet, and Ryanair, said: “A general principle, subject to the need to address specific risks, should be that vaccinated passengers should not be subject to travel restrictions and only high-risk countries would continue to be subject to robust measures.”
A middle-ranking amber tier would see travellers undergoing lateral flow tests either before boarding a flight or on arrival in a country, but no quarantine.
