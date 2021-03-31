Man Utd 'willing to include Donny van de Beek' in Juventus swap transfer deal

Van de Beek has struggled to make an impact at Old Trafford since completing his £34million move from Ajax last summer.
It’s seen many question why he was brought through the door when other areas of the team were in need of investment.
In the past, the Dutchman has thrived as an attacking midfielder, a role he has not been able to play in the shadow of Bruno Fernandes.
Paul Pogba, Fred, Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic are all ahead of him in the United midfield pecking order.
That is unlikely to change any time soon given that he has made just two Premier League starts all season.
Juventus are not the only Italian club said to be keen on reviving his career though.
United reportedly blocked the chance to let Van de Beek leave on loan in January.
The club received an undisclosed offer to take the midfielder off their books but they did not want to weaken their squad.
Van de Beek has been a regular in the Europa League this season and his inclusion has enabled Solskjaer to rotate his ranks.
