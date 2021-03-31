NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Man Utd 'willing to include Donny van de Beek' in Juventus swap transfer deal

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly willing to sacrifice Donny van de Beek as part of a swap deal – if it sees the Red Devils land Adrien Rabiot. That’s according to reports in Italy, who claim the Red Devils are determined to land the Frenchman at the end of the season.
United look set to target a box-to-box midfielder as they look to strengthen in the centre of the park.

Van de Beek has struggled to make an impact at Old Trafford since completing his £34million move from Ajax last summer.

It’s seen many question why he was brought through the door when other areas of the team were in need of investment.

In the past, the Dutchman has thrived as an attacking midfielder, a role he has not been able to play in the shadow of Bruno Fernandes.

Although the United boss has continuously defended his use of the Holland international, it’s clear he does not fit into his plans.

Paul Pogba, Fred, Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic are all ahead of him in the United midfield pecking order.

That is unlikely to change any time soon given that he has made just two Premier League starts all season.

Juventus are not the only Italian club said to be keen on reviving his career though.

Inter Milan have also been attributed with interest in recent times and a summer exit cannot be ruled out at this stage.

United reportedly blocked the chance to let Van de Beek leave on loan in January.

The club received an undisclosed offer to take the midfielder off their books but they did not want to weaken their squad.

Van de Beek has been a regular in the Europa League this season and his inclusion has enabled Solskjaer to rotate his ranks.

