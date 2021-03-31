NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Men's, Women's Final Four set: How and when to watch

date 2021-03-31

Here is when to watch Gonzaga, Baylor, Houston and UCLA in the Men’s Final Four and UConn, Stanford, South Carolina and Arizona on the women’s side.

The Final Four is set in the men’s and women’s NCAA Basketball tournaments following Tuesday night’s remaining Elite Eight games.

Here is the schedule for this weekend’s national semifinal and championship games.

Women’s Final Four

San Antonio
South Carolina (1) vs. Stanford (1)
6:00 p.m. ET
  • South Carolina is in its third Final Four while Stanford is in its 14th.
  • Rematch of the 2017 national semifinals.
Arizona (3) vs. UConn (1)
9:30 p.m. ET
  • UConn appearing in 13th consecutive Final Four.
  • Arizona is in the Final Four for the first time.

Men’s Final Four

Indianapolis
Houston (2) vs. Baylor (1)
5:14 p.m. ET
  • Houston is appearing in its first Final Four since the famed “Phi Slama Jama” era of the 1980s.
  • Baylor is in its first Final Four since 1950.
UCLA (11) vs. Gonzaga (1)
8:34 p.m. ET
  • Gonzaga is two wins away from being the first men’s undefeated team since the 1976 Indiana Hoosiers.
  • UCLA, which had to win a “First Four” game to make the field of 64, joins five other teams as the lowest seed (11) to advance to the Final Four.

Women’s National Championship

San Antonio
6:00 p.m. ET

Men’s National Championship

Indianapolis
9:00 p.m. ET
RELATED: Referee collapses on court at Gonzaga-USC March Madness game
RELATED: Supreme Court case could change the nature of college sports
RELATED: March Madness upsets tracker: No. 7 Oregon upsets No. 2 Iowa
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
