Mortal Kombat's Movie Reboot Has Been Delayed By A Week

Update [Wed 31st Mar, 2021 05:15 BST]: Instead of launching in theatres and HBO Max on 16th April, the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie reboot will now air on 23rd April.

According to Deadline, Warner Bros. is currently focused on Legendary’s Godzilla vs. Kong, which is likely to bank the biggest domestic takings (around $ 20M-$ 30M) at a domestic box office opening during the pandemic.

Mortal Kombat’s trailer also got the most views ever for a red band clip, so there’s plenty of excitement about it.

Original story [Fri 19th Feb, 2021 03:15 GMT]: Warner Bros. has officially released its first-look at New Line Cinema’s upcoming Mortal Kombat reboot movie, which will air in theatres and exclusively on HBO Max on 16th April.

The film will recreate the Mortal Kombat tournament with familiar characters like Sonya Blade, Jax, Raiden, Liu Kang, Kano, Sub-Zero, Scorpion, Goro and Shang Tsung, while a young MMA fighter named Cole Young takes the spotlight. Warning: the trailer below contains graphic violence and swearing.

February 18, 2021

The film is helmed by award-winning Australian commercial filmmaker Simon McQuid – who makes his feature directorial debut, and the producers include James Wan (Aquaman), Todd Garner (Into the Storm), E.Bennett Walsh (The Amazing Spider-Man 2). So, what are your early impressions? Let us know in the comments.