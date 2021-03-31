Motorola's bargain moto G100 takes aim at Samsung's Galaxy A52 and A72

Motorola is also boasting that its new display offers a 25 percent larger colour range and HDR10 certification which should make the visuals appear pin-sharp and crystal clear.
Spin the G100 around and you’ll find a quad-camera tucked inside the rear case with this snapper offering numerous photographic treats such as improved night shots and better close-ups thanks to its Macro Vision technology.
And the new moto g100 introduces something called Dual Capture mode which basically allows you to record footage using both the rear and front-facing selfie camera at the same time.
Head under the hood, this phone is one of the first phones in the world to use the latest Snapdragon 870 5G Mobile Platform. This chip brings fast performance to the phone along with offering full access to speedy 5G and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.
Other extras include 8GB of memory, 128GB of built-in storage which can be boosted to 1TB when you add a microSD card. The moto g100 is also packed with a 5000 mAh battery that supports 20W TurboPower charging and there’s even a headphone port to plug in your favourite cans.
If all of this sounds exciting then the new G100 will launch soon for £449.99 in the UK. That price even includes the new dock to facilitate Ready For.
