NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Naga Munchetty scolds co-star over disputed remarks 'Some things shouldn't...

Celebrities

Naga Munchetty scolds co-star over disputed remarks 'Some things shouldn't be said on-air'

1 min

155views
110
16 shares, 110 points

Naga continued to explain that one of the gallery team had rushed out to try and find her, and when they eventually came across her heading back from the toilet, queried where she had been.

“They came out and were like, ‘Where did you go?’ ‘I went to the loo, I told you,’ ‘You didn’t press the right button,'” she relayed the conversation so listeners understood what had happened.

“I just hadn’t timed and judged the tea and coffee balance right this morning, so I apologise to Nick, who’ll be listening going, ‘There she is!'”

“As long as you hadn’t dozed off, that’s the main thing!” her co-star cheekily added.

Naga’s Radio 5 Live show airs weekdays at 10am.

, , , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

110
16 shares, 110 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish