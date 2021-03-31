New Games with Gold for April 2021

The April Games with Gold lineup is here! On Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, battle mythical beasts inand drive heavy big rigs to victory in. And for our classic lineup via Backward Compatibility, step into the Void and fight on land or in the skies inand play the spiritual successor to Contra in the shooter game,

Xbox Live Gold members will have exclusive access to these games for a limited time as part of Games with Gold. So will Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members, who receive all the fantastic benefits of Gold plus access to over 100 high-quality games with Xbox Game Pass.

Vikings: Wolves of Midgard

Journey to the shores of Midgard, a world based on mythology with a fantasy twist. Join a notorious band of Viking warriors and take up the fight against the fearsome Jotan and the beasts of Ragnarok. Master mighty weapons including sword and shield, two-handed hammers, axes, and bows, and vanquish the fiendish creatures of Fimbulwinter which threatens to end all life.

Truck Racing Championship

Take the wheel behind giant 5-ton, 1,000 horsepower semi-trucks in a completely new racing experience. Featuring all the unique challenges of the European Truck Racing Championship, drive 45 different vehicles in 14 worldwide circuits. Consider the weight of the truck when cornering, monitor tire wear, and find the best tactics to win the race.

Dark Void

Step into the Void, a sinister parallel world full of hostile aliens and deep mystery. Dark Void showcases powerful weapons, where a combination of ground-based combat and jetpack powered dogfights bring a thrilling dynamic. Experience the seamless transition between fight and flight in this epic adventure.

Hard Corps: Uprising

Play the retro run-and-gun action title, Hard Corps: Uprising. Write your own legend in the grueling trenches of Arcade mode or upgrade and build up your soldier in Rising mode, where only the best of the best can survive and achieve ultimate victory.

Read more about our Games with Gold program here and stay tuned to Xbox Wire for all the latest news on Xbox. Like we said before, if you’re an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member, you get all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold, over 100 high-quality games you can play on console, PC, and Android devices with cloud gaming (Beta, where available), and access to EA Play at no extra cost. New games are added all the time, so you’re never without something new to try when you’re looking to find your next favorite game. If you’re new, or if you’re an existing Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass for Console member, join or upgrade today for just $ 1.