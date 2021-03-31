NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Package holidays bookings boom – why holiday type is the safest during Covid

Package holidays bookings boom – why holiday type is the safest during Covid

Sixty-three percent of people said they hope to book a holiday abroad in the next six months or longer.

Graeme Buck, Director of Communications at ABTA – The Travel Association, commented on the findings: “Travel professionals and package holidays have an important role to play in helping people feel reassured and confident to book and travel this year, and we’re seeing more and more people turning to them as they plan their holidays.

“Over the last 12 months there has been a lot of uncertainty around international travel, with holidays having to be changed or postponed, but there is a lot of pent-up demand for holidays.

“People are increasingly recognising that they can get great value for money, added protection and the benefit of having someone else plan their holiday or make changes if needed further down the line.”

