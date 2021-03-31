Paul Pogba 'almost certain' to seal Man Utd transfer exit this summer

Paul Pogba’s Manchester United future is once again in doubt with reports in Italy claiming he will ‘almost certainly’ leave the club this summer.

With the player’s contract due to expire in 2022, it is thought that United would rather sanction a sale this year rather than allow him to eventually leave on a free transfer.

Italian publication Tuttosport say that ‘Divorce suits everyone’ with regards to Pogba’s possible departure and return to Juventus .

The Frenchman has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford having failed to perform on a consistent basis since rejoining from Juve in 2016.

United splashed out a club record £90million on Pogba having previously allowed him to leave on a free as a teenager in 2012.

However, after struggling with form and fitness, rumours have persisted about the 2018 World Cup winner leaving the club, with his agent often adding fuel to the fire.

The report also claims that Pogba’s future is ‘in the hands’ of the controversial Mino Raiola who they say is ‘much more than a manager of the 28-year-old midfielder’.

In December, Raiola claimed that Pogba was ‘unhappy’ and hinted at a possible January move for his client.

Pogba remained at the club however and crucial goals against West Ham , Burnley and Fulham helped United up to second in the Premier League going into the new year.

The 28-year-old also scored the decisive winning goal against Milan in the Europa League to take United into the quarter final.

But this has not deterred Raiola from touting Pogba for a move, and speaking in the Athletic, suggested there is a lot of interest in the player.

“I talk to a lot of sporting directors, managers, trainers and he is widely appreciated,” the agent said.

“I always say there is only one truth in everything. It’s not what I think, it’s not what you think, it’s what the market thinks. So the day that Paul Pogba doesn’t have a club anymore, then he would not be appreciated or under-appreciated.

“But today, if somebody asks me, ‘Can you find a club for Paul?’ I could take my nephew of five (years old) and find a club for Paul at a high level.”

