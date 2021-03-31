Piers Morgan demands Archbishop of Canterbury 'apologise for disbelieving Meghan Markle'

Mr Welby said: “If any of you ever talk to a priest, you expect them to keep that talk confidential.

“It doesn’t matter who I’m talking to. I had a number of private and pastoral meetings with the duke and duchess before the wedding.

“The legal wedding was on the Saturday. I signed the wedding certificate, which is a legal document, and I would have committed a serious criminal offence if I signed it knowing it was false.”

The Archbishop was responding to Meghan telling Oprah in their chat: “You know, three days before our wedding we got married.

“No-one knows that, but we called the Archbishop and we just said, ‘look, this thing, this spectacle, is for the world, but we want our union between us’.”