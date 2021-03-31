Pokemon Go Referral Codes: How to get those Pokemon Rewards?

A message from Niantic explains: “Remember what it was like when you first started your Pokémon GO adventure?
“Were there other Trainers in your life that helped you on your way to becoming the best you can be? We hope the referral program will encourage you to reach out and lend a helping hand to your friends as well.
“We’re all here to enjoy Pokémon GO together, and this is the perfect opportunity to welcome (or welcome back) Trainers to our community. Let’s GO on this journey—together.”
As confirmed by Niantic this week, new rewards can be unlocked by using the newly launched Pokemon Go Referral program.
By bringing someone back to the game, they’ll receive rewards like Pokemon encounters, Rare Candy, Incubators, and more as they hit milestones on their adventure.
The best bit is that you will also be rewarded, providing a clear incentive to keep everyone locked in.
You can share your referral code with a friend by following these steps:
- From Map View, navigate to your Trainer Profile.
- Tap the Friends tab at the top of the screen to open your Friend List.
- Tap the Invite button.
- Tap Share Referral Code to select from your phone’s share menu to send an invitation with your referral code.
- Tap Copy Referral Code to copy your personal referral code to your phone’s clipboard and share it manually.
POKEMON GO REWARDS
You will receive a message in-app confirming that your friend has successfully joined or rejoined Pokémon GO via your referral.
Once your friend has redeemed your referral code, and you have been connected as Friends, both you and your friend will be able to claim rewards as they hit milestones on each others’ Friends profiles.
As your referred friend hits certain milestones, both you and they will be able to claim rewards. You can track their progress against these milestones and claim rewards from their Trainer Profile via your Friends List.
New Trainer
- Download Pokémon GO from Google Play, the App Store or the Galaxy Store.
- Enter your date of birth.
- Create your account or log into your account.*
- Tap on Have a Referral Code?
- Follow the prompts to complete your account creation and redeem your code.
Returning Trainer
- If it is not currently on your device, download Pokémon GO from Google Play, the App Store or the Galaxy Store.
- Log into your account.
- Tap on Have a Referral Code?
- Follow the prompts to redeem your code.
