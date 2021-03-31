PS Plus April 2021 free PS4, PS5 games reveal date, time, leaks, predictions and DEALS

Sony is gearing up to unveil the full list of PS Plus free games for April 2021.

Because of the longer month and way the dates fall, the next batch of PlayStation Plus games will be revealed at 4.30pm BST on March 31.

The free PlayStation 4 and PS5 games (and perhaps PSVR) will be available less than a week later on April 6.

This gives existing PlayStation Plus subscribers the chance to download the current batch of free games, including Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Remnant From the Ashes, Maquette, Destruction All-Stars and Farpoint.

The pick of the bunch is undoubtedly Final Fantasy 7 Remake, which launched around about a year ago on PS4.

While there’s a chance the next batch of PlayStation Plus free games will leak ahead of time, the only game that has so far been confirmed is Oddworld: Soulstorm on PS5.

“Oddworld: Soulstorm continues Abe’s evolutionary story,” reads the official description.

“You will learn that revolutions start small, but real and lasting change requires the power of many and the power of hope. And that opposing forces will use every means at their well-funded disposal, from propaganda to brute force, to beat back even the smallest uprising.”