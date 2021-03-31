Reminder: Ubisoft's Latest Switch Sale Ends Today, Up To 83% Off Top Games (North America)

Update: As a quick reminder, Ubisoft’s latest Switch sale comes to an end today. If you fancy grabbing any of the deals listed below, make sure to act fast!

Original Article (Thu 18th Mar, 2021 17:00 GMT): Publisher Ubisoft has kicked off a brand new sale on the Nintendo Switch eShop, giving you the chance to pick up a number of digital games at very welcome prices.

There’s a range of deals on offer, with the highest reaching a whopping 83% off. You can find the full list below – Mario + Rabbids is an absolute steal at that price.

Game Price Just Dance 2021 $ 24.99, was $ 49.99 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $ 9.99, was $ 59.99 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition $ 13.59, was $ 79.99 Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition $ 11.99, was $ 14.99 Immortals Fenyx Rising $ 29.99, was $ 59.99 Family Feud $ 20.09, was $ 29.99 Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection $ 19.99, was $ 39.99 Assassin’s Creed III Remastered $ 15.99, was $ 39.99 Just Dance 2020 $ 24.99, was $ 39.99 Child of Light: Ultimate Edition $ 4.99, was $ 19.99 Jeopardy! $ 7.99, was $ 19.99 Rayman Legends Definitive Edition $ 9.99, was $ 39.99 RISK Global Domination $ 9.99, was $ 19.99 South Park: The Stick of Truth $ 11.99, was $ 29.99 South Park: The Fractured But Whole $ 14.99, was $ 59.99 Starlink Battle for Atlas: Digital Edition $ 14.99, was $ 59.99 Starlink Battle for Atlas: Deluxe Edition $ 23.99, was $ 79.99 Trials Rising Standard Edition $ 5.99, was $ 19.99 Trials Rising Gold Edition $ 8.99, was $ 29.99 Trivial Pursuit Live! $ 9.99, was $ 19.99 UNO $ 3.99, was $ 9.99 Valiant Hearts: The Great War $ 4.99, was $ 19.99 Wheel of Fortune $ 7.99, was $ 19.99

These deals will remain live on the eShop up until 31st March, so make sure to grab any you’re interested in by that date.

You can click on any game you fancy to learn more about it and read our full reviews where possible, but you’re also welcome to leave your own suggestions for other readers in the comments below. Which games are you thinking of picking up?