NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Ross Kemp says he's certainly not a hardman as he...

Celebrities

Ross Kemp says he's certainly not a hardman as he admits fear on controversial Tiger Kings

1 min

110views
100
15 shares, 100 points

Reece is the owner of two rescued two big lions and a puma, which he keeps in cages in his back garden in Nottingham.

Querying the move, the presenter asked: “Wasn’t it a bit odd going through customs and they say, ‘What do you have to declare and you go, ‘two lions?’”

The cat owner admitted staff were often unsure what to do in such a situation, but added: “You show them the paper work, it all lines up and then on you go.”

Reece was also asked if he believed the animal’s space at his home was big enough for them.

, , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

100
15 shares, 100 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish