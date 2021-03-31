NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Susan Boyle shares disbelief ahead of 60th birthday: 'I'm surprised...

Susan Boyle shares disbelief ahead of 60th birthday: 'I’m surprised I’ve reached it!'

But as soon as it’s all over she’ll be getting back to what she does best, and despite hitting that 60 mark, well, it’s only number to Susan.

“I’m definitely not retiring, that’s for sure!” she exclaimed, referencing 73-year-old singer and actress Elaine Paige, hailing her as one of her great performing heroes.

“Look at one of my idols Elaine Paige, she’s 73 and still performing,” she shrugged.

“I love what I do and want to keep doing it so long as the public enjoys it.”

She insisted: “I’m going to hang on for dear life to what I do.”

