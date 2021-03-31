Teresa Giudice’s Boyfriend Luis Ruelas Makes ‘RHONJ’ Debut & Kisses Her In Sweet New Video — Watch

Luis Ruelas makes his first-ever appearance on ‘RHONJ’ in the midseason trailer! It’s a grand entrance: Luis passionately kisses Teresa inside a restaurant.

More than four months after Teresa Giudice revealed her new boyfriend to the world, Luis “Louie” Ruelas is finally being introduced to the Bravo world. Teresa’s new beau makes his very first appearance on The Real Housewives of New Jersey during the show’s midseason trailer that dropped on March 30. This isn’t a quick cameo, either: the show teases a full-on love fest between Teresa and the New Jersey-bases businessman.

“What’s the deal with Teresa? I hear all over she’s got a new boyfriend,” Dolores Catania ‘s ex-husband, Frank, asks Teresa’s brother Joe Gorga in the new preview. As Frank asks this, a montage of scenes plays out: Teresa getting ready ready for a hot date, Luis making his debut in a suit with a bouquet of flowers in hand, and Jackie Goldschneider inquiring, “Why isn’t she introducing anybody to this guy?”

We then get a quick glimpse of Luis and Teresa seated on a romantic dinner date before the screen flashes to Teresa instead sitting with her 15-year-old daughter, Milania, on the bed. “I feel like you’re, like, in love with him,” Milania tells her mom .

While Teresa appears tongue-tied in reaction to her daughter’s observation, she has no issue kissing Luis on their date (as you can see in the screenshot above). “Thank you for coming into my life,” the businessman romantically tells Teresa.

The chemistry you just saw witnessed between Teresa and Luis wasn’t just for the Bravo cameras. “I like a lot of attention and so does he. We both give each other a lot of attention, which I love. We can’t keep our hands off each other,” Teresa gushed while discussing her relationship with Luis on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on March 24. Teresa even said that her sex life with her “soul mate” was “amazing.”

Teresa even revealed how this new romance is different from her 20-year marriage with Joe Giudice , whom she finalized her divorce with in Sept. 2020. “Me and my ex, we didn’t like the same things. We were two opposites. You know when they say opposites attract? It did for a little while, for like 15 years. But now I’ve found my true match — my soulmate. He’s really amazing,” Teresa told PEOPLE in Feb. 2021, after TMZ reported that they bought a $ 3.3 million house together as a business move (Luis invests in real estate).

