The Mauritanian true story: Is the story of The Mauritanian based on real life?

He was then flown to Guantanamo Bay in August 2002, where he claims to have received further torture including being forced to drink saltwater, not allowed to sleep, being forced to stand for long periods and threats against his family.

Defense Attorney Nancy Hollander heard about his case and began work on it, telling the Irish Independent: “Someone had said if we don’t do it, they’re going to get bad lawyers so it’s up to us to defend the client and make sure that the government plays fair.

“That was reason enough for me. I didn’t know what he was being accused of, except that he was being connected with 9/11.

“I didn’t really get a sense of how bad it was until I got there. You are searched going in, you put your bags in a metal detector.