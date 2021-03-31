Tottenham chief Daniel Levy makes Harry Kane to Manchester United transfer decision

Kane is the joint-top goalscorer in the Premier League this season, with 17 goals to his name.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has the same view that it looks unlikely for Kane to leave Spurs this summer.

And he says discussions over an extension to his contract is on the horizon.

“I think it’s difficult to see Harry Kane out of Tottenham,” Romano told GiveMeSport.

“I know what he said in the last interviews and obviously we are in March so at the moment there is nothing advanced, but what I’m told is that Tottenham are planning with Harry Kane as part of the team.