Very PS5 stock update: When will Very get new PS5 stock?

Very has yet to make an official announcement on when it will have the latest PlayStation in stock, but said it is coming soon.
The website currently says: “Unfortunately we have sold out of our PS5 consoles for now.
“We have more stock coming so keep checking back for our next drop.”
On March 26, the Twitter account tweeted: “If Very stick to their pattern, we expect a drop on Thursday or Friday next week.”
By that logic, Very could have some stock in tomorrow, April 1, or the following day on April 2.
Another PlayStation 5 fan account on Twitter, @ps5ukstock3, said it also anticipates a stock drop soon.
READ MORE: PS5 EE restock: Time, date, tips and tricks for surprising stock drop
As such, many have resorted to auction sites such as eBay.
Sellers have been cashing in on the PlayStation 5 shortage with a huge mark up on the console.
Some have been selling for almost £800 – almost double the RRP.
0 Comments