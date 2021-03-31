Warzone patch notes today: Call of Duty update 1.34 LIVE with Mid-Season changes

The full Warzone patch notes have also been shared by developers Raven Software and includes the following changes:
We know what has changed in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, including new content across Zombies and Multiplayer maps.
Developers Treyarch has also launched a new wave of weapon changes, telling gamers this week:
“In Season Two Reloaded, we’ve implemented tuning to make the Krig 6, FFAR 1, and Groza more competitive in the assault rifle class, while adjusting the Milano 821, KSP 45, LC10, MAC-10, and AK-74u in the SMG class. We’ve also made specific performance tuning to the RPG-7, 1911, Magnum, and more.
“These changes include complete tuning passes on Muzzle and Underbarrel attachments that affect Recoil on assault rifles and SMGs, increasing damage for rockets against enemies with Flak Jacket in Hardcore, and removing glint from sniper rifles with Iron Sights.”
The good news is that Raven Software will be releasing a list of official Warzone patch notes later today.
This is expected to be shared before today’s Warzone update is released across PS4, Xbox One and PC.
Early patch news has been shared for Season Two Reloaded, with Raven revealing that two new operators will be released over the coming weeks.
This will be going live alongside the new ZRG 20mm sniper rifle, and new bundles that will also be available within Warzone.
A description for the new rifle reads: “Boasting a higher bullet velocity than any other weapon in its class, the ZRG 20mm sniper rifle is built to excel in extremely long ranges. Operators will appreciate it’s fast reload speed and its ability to eliminate enemies with a single shot to the head, chest, or shoulders.
However, after these new patches have been installed, the overall size of Warzone will be reduced, with Activision confirming:
“Enhancements to the overall content management system has been made possible through data optimization and streamlining content packs needed for individual game modes.
“This will come after a larger than usual, one-time update for Season Two Reloaded, which will include these optimizations and is necessary in order to reduce the overall footprint; future patch sizes for Modern Warfare and Warzone are expected to be smaller than the one set to release on March 30 at 11PM PST.
“Following the update, the Warzone file size will be reduced by between 10.9 GB and 14.2 GB, and the Modern Warfare/Warzone file size will be reduced by between 30.6 GB and 33.6 GB, depending on your platform.”
