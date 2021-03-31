Warzone patch notes today: Call of Duty update 1.34 LIVE with Mid-Season changes

UPDATE: Call of Duty Warzone update 1.34 is rolling out now across PS4, Xbox One and PC, and weighs in at over 50GB on all platforms. : Call of Duty Warzone update 1.34 is rolling out now across PS4, Xbox One and PC, and weighs in at over 50GB on all platforms. The full Warzone patch notes have also been shared by developers Raven Software and includes the following changes: GENERAL GAMEPLAY WEAPONS ATTACHMENTS OPERATORS

Developers Raven Software have confirmed that they will be releasing full Warzone patch notes today following this week’s big update. We know what has changed in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, including new content across Zombies and Multiplayer maps. Developers Treyarch has also launched a new wave of weapon changes, telling gamers this week: “In Season Two Reloaded, we’ve implemented tuning to make the Krig 6, FFAR 1, and Groza more competitive in the assault rifle class, while adjusting the Milano 821, KSP 45, LC10, MAC-10, and AK-74u in the SMG class. We’ve also made specific performance tuning to the RPG-7, 1911, Magnum, and more. “These changes include complete tuning passes on Muzzle and Underbarrel attachments that affect Recoil on assault rifles and SMGs, increasing damage for rockets against enemies with Flak Jacket in Hardcore, and removing glint from sniper rifles with Iron Sights.”

The thing to note here is that Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty Warzone use different weapon stats, meaning that these latest changes might not crossover to Battle Royale. The good news is that Raven Software will be releasing a list of official Warzone patch notes later today. This is expected to be shared before today’s Warzone update is released across PS4, Xbox One and PC. Early patch news has been shared for Season Two Reloaded, with Raven revealing that two new operators will be released over the coming weeks. This will be going live alongside the new ZRG 20mm sniper rifle, and new bundles that will also be available within Warzone. A description for the new rifle reads: “Boasting a higher bullet velocity than any other weapon in its class, the ZRG 20mm sniper rifle is built to excel in extremely long ranges. Operators will appreciate it’s fast reload speed and its ability to eliminate enemies with a single shot to the head, chest, or shoulders.