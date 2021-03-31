‘We talk CRAZIER than this’: NBA star Durant suggests slur-filled messages are TAME after actor Rapaport shares text exchange

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has issued an apology of sorts after actor and comedian Michael Rapaport shared an expletive-filled message exchange supposedly between the pair in which the NBA star appeared to threaten him.

Rapaport posted the private message exchange – which appeared to date from last year – on his Twitter account on Tuesday.

“I receive threats and disgusting messages DAILY, but never in my wildest dreams did I think (Kevin Durant) would be among them,” Rapaport wrote.

“The (snake) himself is now threatening me, bringing up my wife and wants to fight. This is supposed to be America’s sweetheart right?”

The messages include repeated slurs apparently from Durant, some of which have been labelled homophobic and misogynistic.

I receive threats and disgusting messages DAILY, but never in my wildest dreams did I think @KDTrey5 would be among them. The 🐍 himself is now threatening me, bringing up my wife and wants to fight. This is supposed to be America’s sweetheart right? #ImDaRealMVPpic.twitter.com/l1VQfGMMRF

— MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) March 30, 2021

“I swear Ima spit in your face when I see your dirty a**,” reads one message from Durant, who also labels Rapaport a “cum guzzling b*tch.”

Durant added in another message: “Your wife doesn’t even respect your b*tch a**.”

The exchange is said to have been triggered by criticism which Rapaport directed Durant’s way after an interview the basketball star gave with TNT last December.

“KD seemed deeply in his feelings with the (TNT) crew after the game. DAMNIT he’s super sensitive about everything. Don’t do the interview,” Rapaport had tweeted at the time.

After Durant’s response was made public, the basketball star appeared to at least partially apologize on Tuesday – although somewhat disturbingly suggested that the exchange was mild compared to the pair’s other correspondence.

Me and mike talk CRAZIER than this on the regular and today he’s pissed….My bad mike, damn!! — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) March 30, 2021

“Me and mike talk CRAZIER than this on the regular and today he’s p*ssed…. My bad mike, damn!!” Durant tweeted to his following of almost 19 million on Twitter.

The mea culpa was not well received by Rapaport, who responded with more profanities of his own.

“No we don’t P*ssy! Don’t ever threaten me again or speak on my Wife ever. Bald Head Rotten A** Worm,” he wrote.

He later shared a video claiming the pair “used to be friends but your insecurities ruined it all.”

No we don’t Pussy.Don’t ever threaten me or speak on my wife Pussy. — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) March 30, 2021

Durant, a two-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors, is among the biggest names in basketball in his homeland and penned a four-year, $ 164 million deal with the Nets two summers ago.

The 32-year-old is currently out of action due to a hamstring problem amid an injury-hit season, but could return in early April.

Earlier this week, Rapaport, 51, lost a libel case against irreverent media outlet Barstool Sports – where he previously had a podcast – after accusing them of tarnishing his name in a row centered upon a photo-shopped clown T-shirt and supposed insinuations of sexually-transmitted diseases.

A US Southern District Court judge dismissed the defamation case, although the lawsuit has not been fully closed as Rapaport has also accused Barstool Sports of breach of contract after his ugly exit.