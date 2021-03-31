Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory theory: Wonka chose all of the golden ticket winners

Adapted from Roald Dahl’s famous children’s book, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory continues to be very popular with film fans. The 1971 movie musical saw Gene Wilder’s eccentric Wonka hide five golden tickets in random chocolate bars of his. While those lucky enough to find them would win a tour inside his mysterious chocolate factory.

But now a popular new fan theory argues that Wonka chose all five of his golden ticket winners. Reddit user ApprehensiveRest6472 believes this explains why Slugworth is always nearby after one is found. They wrote: "Now think of a business owner whose job has been his life. Who would he want to take over from him? "Firstly someone who passionately loves your product. So who wins the first prize? Augustus Gloop, who loves it so much he nearly drowns in it."

The theorist continued: “Secondly, someone who knows how to deal with a similar business. So second prize goes to the Veruca Salt, whose father owns a peanut factory. “Thirdly, someone who knows all about the competition, but loves your product too.” The fan believes that would have to be Violet Beauregarde then as she’s such a lover of gum with an expert knowledge of it. They added: “She knows what the world record is AND is willing to convert to chocolate to win.”

Last, but not least, there’s the humble boy Charlie Bucket, who would go on to be Wonka’s heir. The theorist wrote: “[He’s] someone who hasn’t much else and given the opportunity would be more likely to accept the job humbly as a lifelong job. “For this, I even reckon the Candy Man was told about which bar it was in and told who to give it to. “This would give his business a kick too so why wouldn’t he play along?”