WoW Classic: Burning Crusade update and World of Warcraft TBC beta news

The Burning Crusade remains an invite-only event for now but there are plenty of people who have managed to smash through what’s already available.
Players selected to participate in the beta test will receive an email invitation directing them to download the beta client directly from the Battle.net desktop app.
The good news is that more invites will be released during the beta, meaning that there will still be plenty of time to join before things wrap up.
And today has seen Blizzard start to tweak with the World of Warcraft Burning Crusade options, including a new level cap.
After today’s update, WoW Classic will notice that there is a new level cap in place, bringing it up to level 68.
So when more players do get to join the Burning Crusade beta, it should be a more pleasant experience.
Full patch notes for today’s changes can be found below, courtesy of Blizzard:
BUG FIXES
Art and Visuals
- Fixed a variety of issues to lighting and fog effects.
- Outlands zones are currently missing some ground foliage and detail objects.
- Fixed an issue where male Trolls had an invalid skin color option.
- Fixed an issue with Crust Burster’s spell visuals.
- Fixed an issue with FelReaver’s movement animation.
Combat
- Fixed an issue where area-of-effect damage caps were not functioning properly.
- Teleport: Moonglade is no longer missing from the level 58 Druid character templates.
- The Hunter ability The Beast Within now functions properly.
- The Paladin ability Seal of Blood now properly performs its primary damage effect.
- The Paladin ability Pure of Heart now properly increases resistance to curses and diseases.
- The Priest ability Pain Suppression now properly increases resistance to Dispel mechanics.
- Shaman totem buffs are now displayed in the buff list.
- The Warrior talent Second Wind now triggers on Immobilize effects.
However, based on previous Classic betas, fans are hoping that the TBC beta will end in late April and will be quickly followed by a big realms launch.
The latest message on the rollout from Blizzard reads: “The Burning Crusade Classic beta test has begun! Over the course of the test, we’ll be inviting opt-in beta testers and more to check out the upcoming Classic expansion and give us feedback.
“As always, please be aware of phishing attempts—if you’re unsure whether your invitation is legitimate, please log in to your Battle.net account to verify that there is a Burning Crusade Classic beta license attached (under Your Game Accounts).”
