WoW Classic: Burning Crusade update and World of Warcraft TBC beta news

Having launched the official WoW Classic TBC beta earlier this month, Blizzard has started making a few changes around the edges.

The Burning Crusade remains an invite-only event for now but there are plenty of people who have managed to smash through what’s already available.

Players selected to participate in the beta test will receive an email invitation directing them to download the beta client directly from the Battle.net desktop app.

The good news is that more invites will be released during the beta, meaning that there will still be plenty of time to join before things wrap up.

And today has seen Blizzard start to tweak with the World of Warcraft Burning Crusade options, including a new level cap.

After today’s update, WoW Classic will notice that there is a new level cap in place, bringing it up to level 68.