Your Sky Q box gets another blockbuster upgrade from today...

Technology

Your Sky Q box gets another blockbuster upgrade from today and this is what's new

The recent rollout of Sky Go as an independent widget on iOS 14 also makes it really fast to launch content on the iPhone or iPad without needing to scroll through your home screen.

Another important change coming in this new update improves the accessibility features on Sky Q.

Sky has made its Voice Guidance more intuitive which will make navigating Sky Q’s TV guide, menus, Show Centres, collections, and on-screen messages much easier for customers with visual impairments.

Simply activate Voice Guidance by saying “Voice Guidance on” or “Voice Guidance Off” into your Sky Q voice remote.

Once started, you will hear spoken descriptions of the menu you’re currently navigating, the option you’ve selected and how you can easily get to your favourite shows and movies.

There’s also a new High Contrast Mode which changes to the screen from Sky’s iconic blue colours to a dark grey which makes things easier to read.

