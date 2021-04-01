Among Us update: New Airship map patch live with roadmap notes

The good news is that this latest patch is now available to download, although there might be a staggered rollout in some regions.
But after you have installed the latest patch, you’ll find some great new content to check out, courtesy of InnerSloth.
The headline new change is the Among Us Airship map, which offers a brand new level to suss out the Imposter.
The new map also comes bundled with the Airship Skin Bundle, an additional purchase on top of the free content launched today.
InnerSloth confirms that each new outfit in the bundle comes with its own custom kill animation, making it a top choice for Imposter fans.
- Airship – the 4th map, and the biggest one yet
- New tasks including jewel polishing, emptying trash (wow fun), and more
- The ability to pick the room you start in
- All new areas to explore (or get murdered in)
- Improved mobility with ladders and moving platforms
- New free hats including a heart pin, angry eyebrows, unicorn head, rubber glove, and more!
- Inspired by our other game, The Henry Stickmin Collection
Speaking about the future, InnerSloth also shared an updated roadmap for the game, and what to expect after today’s update.
This included the following information from the Among Us Team: “Provided everything goes well and there aren’t massive bugs we need to handle from the Airship launch, we’ve got lots on our plate in terms of future plans!
“A full art style revamp! Puffballs has completely updated the art style with cleaner lines and an easier animation process. Can’t wait for you to see that soon!
“We’re aiming to create larger lobby sizes so you can play with up to 15 players. Considering The Airship’s size, we hope this will be a fun way to gather with even more of your friends.
“More frequent, transparent updates from us! One of our big goals is to just show you the development process, what goes on behind-the-scenes, and for you grow with us.
“We’ve learned so much and don’t want to hide anything from you when it comes to this stuff. It’s weird!
“You’ve come so far with us, and we can’t wait to keep working on the game for you. You in? Cool! Spread the word and we can’t wait to see you in the game.”
Right now, it’s focused on reporting and moderation capabilities, but in the future, we hope to add a friend system and the ability to transfer your cosmetics between devices.
You can only make one account per device – if multiple people are using the same device, it’ll be locked for the time being, but we’re planning a hotfix for that soon.
You will be able to report if someone in the game is acting inappropriately, including inappropriate names, inappropriate chat, cheating/hacking, and harassment/misconduct. Consequences can range from temporary to permanent bans (including alternate accounts).
You must create an account to access free chat (without it, you will have to use Quick Chat for safety!) and to change your display name freely.
If you are under the minimum age of digital consent in your country (for most countries, 13 is the minimum age), you have to get a parent/guardian’s permission to access free chat (which allows you to create an account) or change your display name.
Without an account (or if you’re a minor who doesn’t want to ask your parent/guardian for approval), you can still play via Guest Mode. This locks you to Quick Chat and doesn’t allow you to change your name other than with a randomly generated name.