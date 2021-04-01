Among Us update: New Airship map patch live with roadmap notes

Today’s Among Us update is a big one that includes new content fans have been craving for. The good news is that this latest patch is now available to download, although there might be a staggered rollout in some regions. But after you have installed the latest patch, you’ll find some great new content to check out, courtesy of InnerSloth. The headline new change is the Among Us Airship map, which offers a brand new level to suss out the Imposter. The new map also comes bundled with the Airship Skin Bundle, an additional purchase on top of the free content launched today. InnerSloth confirms that each new outfit in the bundle comes with its own custom kill animation, making it a top choice for Imposter fans.

Airship – the 4th map, and the biggest one yet

New tasks including jewel polishing, emptying trash (wow fun), and more

The ability to pick the room you start in

All new areas to explore (or get murdered in)

Improved mobility with ladders and moving platforms

New free hats including a heart pin, angry eyebrows, unicorn head, rubber glove, and more!

Inspired by our other game, The Henry Stickmin Collection And here’s a quick rundown of the new content you can find as part of the latest Among Us update: Speaking about the future, InnerSloth also shared an updated roadmap for the game, and what to expect after today’s update. This included the following information from the Among Us Team: “Provided everything goes well and there aren’t massive bugs we need to handle from the Airship launch, we’ve got lots on our plate in terms of future plans!

“With our two new recent programmer hires we’re definitely on track for faster work. We’ll make a public roadmap at some point, but for now, here’s what’s on the table. “A full art style revamp! Puffballs has completely updated the art style with cleaner lines and an easier animation process. Can’t wait for you to see that soon! “We’re aiming to create larger lobby sizes so you can play with up to 15 players. Considering The Airship’s size, we hope this will be a fun way to gather with even more of your friends. “More frequent, transparent updates from us! One of our big goals is to just show you the development process, what goes on behind-the-scenes, and for you grow with us. “We’ve learned so much and don’t want to hide anything from you when it comes to this stuff. It’s weird! “You’ve come so far with us, and we can’t wait to keep working on the game for you. You in? Cool! Spread the word and we can’t wait to see you in the game.”