Apple CEO rips new Georgia law, saying voting 'ought to be easier than ever'

Apple CEO Tim Cook criticized Georgia’s new voting law in an interview with Axios published on Thursday , joining a growing number of CEOs who have condemned the new measure, which is seen as making it more difficult for Black people and other minority groups to vote.

“The right to vote is fundamental in a democracy. American history is the story of expanding the right to vote to all citizens, and Black people, in particular, have had to march, struggle and even give their lives for more than a century to defend that right,” Cook told Axios.

The Georgia voting legislation was signed by Gov. Brian Kemp Brian KempBiden would back MLB moving All-Star Game out of Georgia Delta CEO, Georgia governor spar over state’s voter regulations Coca-Cola CEO says Georgia voting law unacceptable and ‘a step backward’ MORE (R) last week. The laws limit the use of ballot drop boxes, create new voter ID requirements and prohibit people other than poll workers from giving food and drink to voters standing in line at polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Democratic lawmakers have accused the GOP-backed bill of being a direct reaction to the recent Democratic victories in Georgia during the 2020 elections.

Kemp and Republicans have said the effort is to make sure voting is done legally, and that people have identification to vote. They have criticized the media coverage as biased and unfair.

Political pressure has mounted on businesses in Georgia such as Coca-Cola and Delta, which both criticized the law this week.

“Let me be crystal clear and unequivocal, this legislation is unacceptable, it is a step backward and it does not promote principles we have stood for in Georgia, around broad access to voting, around voter convenience, about ensuring election integrity, and this is frankly just a step backwards,” Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey said .

Major League Baseball is hearing calls to move this summer’s All-Star Game from Atlanta.

“Apple believes that, thanks in part to the power of technology, it ought to be easier than ever for every eligible citizen to exercise their right to vote,” Cook added. “We support efforts to ensure that our democracy’s future is more hopeful and inclusive than its past.”

[email protected] (Joseph Choi)