Best National Trust properties to see beautiful Cherry Blossom displays this spring

Bateman’s, East Sussex
Bateman’s is a Jacobean house and erstwhile home of famous author Rudyard Kipling nestled in the wooded landscape of the Sussex Weald.
While the house is still closed due to Covid restrictions, the garden, estate, tea-room and limited toilets are open.
The property is home to a rose garden and manicured lawns, as well as a vegetable garden and kitchen garden, there’s plenty to spot in springtime.
Visitors can take in the sights of spring from blossom on the fruit trees to the first crops emerging. Take a stroll over to the wild garden in springtime – it’s full of native wildflower species, where the first flowers will be blooming.
READ MORE: Can you retire to Spain after Brexit?[1]
Nymans, West Sussex
Nymans is described by the National Trust as “a garden lovers’ home for all seasons” and features romantic ruins as well as a twentieth-century garden with an amazing collection of rare and important plants, bursting with colour in spring.
Visitors can spot displays of camellias and magnolias and drifts of daffodils. Be sure to take a walk through the walled garden, the woodlands and wild garden to see all that Nymans has to offer at this time of year.
There is also a large shop and plant centre with a special collection of plants grown on-site – although this remains closed under current Covid restrictions.
DON’T MISS
Hidcote, Gloucestershire
Hidcote is an “Arts and Crafts-inspired garden with intricately designed outdoor spaces in the rolling Cotswold hills,” explains the National Trust
You’ll see a richness and diversity of plants from around the world at Hidcote.
Lawrence Johnston, Hidcote’s former owner and talented landscape designer was passionate about plants. He went to endless trouble and expense to find unusual varieties that would bring colour, scent, shape and texture to the garden.
The garden is divided into a series of ‘outdoor rooms’, each with its own character. The formality of the ‘rooms’ melts away as you move through the garden away from the house.
Lose yourself in a network of beautiful garden rooms waking from their winter slumber. Enjoy drifts of narcissu and later aquilegias and Welsh poppies in the Pillar Garden, and the blossom-filled orchard with emerging wildflowers.
Magnificent magnolias are filling the skies with a warm pink glow so make sure you don’t miss them this spring.
Sizergh, Cumbria
Tucked away outside of Kendal, Sizergh Castle, a gorgeous medieval house, has beautiful gardens and 1600 acres of estate to explore and are currently open to visitors.
You’ll find a real variety in the garden, from the formal Dutch garden to the wilder landscape of the magnificent limestone rock garden. Sizergh has been allowed to evolve and expand gradually over 300 years and is still being developed to this day.
During spring, see the brightly coloured tulips on the top terrace, walk beneath cherry blossom in the Dutch garden and enjoy the spring colours in the rock garden.
Where else to see blossom this spring
Many other National properties also offer excellent displays of blossom.
Emmmetts Garden in Kent, Winkworth Arboretum in Surrey, Seaton Delaval Hall in Northumberland, Wimpole Estate in Cambridgeshire, Coleton Fishacre in South Devon, and Trelissick in Cornwall are all recommended by the organisation.
Of course, you don’t just need to go to a National Trust site to see blossom.
Visit England also advises checking out Batsford Arboretum in Gloucestershire and Tatton Park in Manchester for blossoms this spring.
References
- ^ Can you retire to Spain after Brexit? (www.express.co.uk)
0 Comments