Billie Eilish: How star warmed up her voice using pre-show ritual

19-year-old singer Billie Eilish just won her second set of Grammy Awards, one for Best Record and another for Best Song Written for Visual Media. The young star has been working hard to perfect her craft for years and, as a singer, she takes precise care of her voice because her style is so versatile. Some of her songs, including Bad Guy and My Future, use an extremely deep octave vocal range, while some of her other hits, including James Bond theme No Time To Die, require a much higher singing voice.

In order to keep her voice in the best shape possible, Billie previously revealed she would sing a specific song before every show to get herself warmed up. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in 2019, the star was asked if she had any way of preparing herself to perform. She replied: “I did, I used to… The first tour I actually had a song I would warm up with, which was Sabrina Claudio!” Sabrina is a fellow young American singer from Miami, Florida. READ MORE: Billie Eilish: Maggie Baird – Bad Guy singer ‘sang before she talked’

Music-lovers may recognise some of Sabrina’s hits from her albums No Rain, No Flowers and Truth Is. Billie revealed: “It was… I think it was Unravel Me, or Belong To You. I don’t know. It was always Sabrina Claudio, though. She added: “Now I just do vocal warm-ups!” The star has spent a lot of time with Sabrina, including attending parties together.

The song received a good response on Sabrina’s social media accounts but only reached 115 in the charts at the time. Sabrina has also worked with rapper Khalid, who is one of the only artists Billie has released a song with in the past. The Bad Guy Singer mostly works with her brother, Finneas O’Connell, who is her partner, producer and best friend. The pair have been inseparable for their whole lives and Finneas recently spoke up about “protecting” his sister while being in the industry.