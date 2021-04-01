Bowel cancer symptoms: 'Increased looseness' is a highly predictive indicator – study

Bowel cancer, as the name suggests, begins in the large bowel – a part of the digestive system that includes the colon and rectum. Due to the cancer’s location, it often interferes with bowel habits, although the symptoms can be hard to spot. Research published in the journal Family Practice sought to identify the most common indicators of bowel cancer.

Blood in the poo when associated with pain or soreness is more often caused by piles (haemorrhoids)

A change in bowel habit or abdominal pain is usually caused by something you’ve eaten

A change in bowel habit to going less often, with harder poo, is not usually caused by any serious condition – it may be worth trying laxatives before seeing a GP.

For example:

“These symptoms should be taken more seriously as you get older and when they persist despite simple treatments,” adds the NHS.

Although, it advises people should see a GP If they have any of the symptoms of bowel cancer for three weeks or more.

How to reduce your risk

The exact cause of bowel cancer is not known, but there are a number of things that can increase your risk.