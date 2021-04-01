California's endurance sports industry wants events such as marathons and triathlons to return

The California Coalition of Endurance Sports says the state’s race industry generates $ 1 billion in tourism and economic activity annually.
SAN DIEGO — As more industries in California are starting to open up, there’s one that has yet to be given the green light — endurance sporting events, such as marathons and triathlons.
According to the California Coalition of Endurance Sports, 42 other states have been able to hold races.
While other sectors like youth and professional sports have opened up, Monroe said there’s no specific guidelines in place allowing for endurance sporting events to resume.
He’s part of the California Coalition of Endurance Sports, which is hoping to change that.
So far, an online petition has gathered more than nine-thousand signatures.
The coalition recently pleaded its case before the State Assembly, suggesting mitigation strategies like fewer participants, scattered start times, temperature checks and masks when not racing.
Charities statewide are losing out on $ 70 million in annual race generated donations.
On top of that, race directors are leaving the industry to look for other jobs.
“These race directors are left out to dry right now….two years without a paycheck,” Babbitt said.
At this point, local event organizers are planning future in-person races.
But, that takes months to do, and without the state’s permission, nothing is guaranteed.
“We’re looking for a path forward,” Monroe said.
