Call of Duty Warzone Event update: When is Warzone nuke event, new map coming out?

A new Call of Duty Warzone Nuke Event is kicking off later this month, with developers Raven Software dropping weekly hints at what is coming next. The good news is that the nukes will not be flying just yet, as we just got Season 2 Reloaded content. It doesn’t add a lot of new stuff in Warzone connected to the map, but there is an interesting mix of new streaks to buy from the game’s Silos. There is also a new Sniper unlocking in the coming weeks, alongside a range of new operators and bundles. Available now in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, Wolf join the NATO faction via the Wolf Operator Bundle. The nine-item bundle features tools and accessories alongside the Legendary Wolf.

In addition to unlocking Wolf’s default skin — “Alpha” — you’ll also unlock a new Wrist Accessory, Weapon Charm, Emblem, and Legendary Calling Card. But while Warzone just got some fresh new content for gamers to enjoy, Thursday is upon us, and we should get another Warzone event teaser. Recent weeks have seen zombies move around the map and another small change could happen today. It’s not guaranteed but there is no reason why Activision would slow down on the teasers. Hopefully, we’ll start getting something a little bigger happening around Verdansk leading into the big Warzone event.

WHEN IS THE WARZONE NUKE EVENT? Raven Software are planning to blow up the Call of Duty Warzone map as part of a new Nuke Event, recent reports suggest. This will happen after a limited-time event featuring zombies taking over Verdansk as part of a spreading Plague. This will happen during Warzone and Cold War Season 2 but has not been officially announced by Activision. The new Call of Duty Warzone event is expected to happen close to the end of Season 2, which is scheduled to end during April 2021. April 22 could be the day of the Nuke Event, however, no firm details have been shared, and gamers can expect plenty of hints to be dropped beforehand. According to the latest reports, Call of Duty Warzone will get a new map set in the Urals Mountains. Reported locations include a semi-built stadium, a Soviet Zoo, an aqueduct, and a Mineshaft.