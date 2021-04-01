Cleaning: Mrs Hinch fans share ‘excellent’ 89p tip for removing blood stains from bedding

Fans of Mrs Hinch, AKA Sophie Hinchliffe, have shared their cleaning tips for removing blood stains. Mrs Hinch, who has over four million followers on Instagram, often shares her tips and tricks with her followers. Now, fans of hers have taken to social media and created groups dedicated to cleaning hacks.

A user replied: “Don’t bother with cold water and salt, use Elbow Grease spray and leave for a bit then wash as normal. It works every time.” Another user said: “Yes I always use Elbow Grease spray it’s excellent.” One user commented: “Elbow grease spray. Works a treat. “My daughter’s yellow bikini bottoms were saved.” Another said: “Spray Elbow Grease on it and then put a scoop of vanish in the wash. Never fails for me.” The user asked whether Elbow Grease would work on old blood stains which have already been put through the wash.

A user said: “Yes because I did the same. My daughter of 28 didn’t tell me there was blood on her duvet, so it went in the wash then when I went to hang it out I saw it. “So I sprayed with Elbow Grease spray and left it for half an hour and washed as normal and it all came out.” Elbow Grease spray can be bought from ASDA and The Range for as little as £1. It can also be found in Savers and B&M for 89p.

However, some users argued salt would “set” the stain and make it harder to remove. But a user explained this may not be the case. They said: “Salt and water is good to remove blood. “Salt and water does set a dye but is okay for most bodily fluids. “As there is already salt (sodium)in blood a saline solution dilutes/weakens the blood thus enabling it to dissolve. “The stain will need agitation to loosen the iron (brown) part of the stain.”

