Cleaning: Mrs Hinch fans share ‘excellent’ 89p tip for removing blood stains from bedding

Another user said: “Yes I always use Elbow Grease spray it’s excellent.”
One user commented: “Elbow grease spray. Works a treat.
“My daughter’s yellow bikini bottoms were saved.”
Another said: “Spray Elbow Grease on it and then put a scoop of vanish in the wash. Never fails for me.”
The user asked whether Elbow Grease would work on old blood stains which have already been put through the wash.
“So I sprayed with Elbow Grease spray and left it for half an hour and washed as normal and it all came out.”
Elbow Grease spray can be bought from ASDA and The Range for as little as £1.
It can also be found in Savers and B&M for 89p.
But a user explained this may not be the case.
They said: “Salt and water is good to remove blood.
“Salt and water does set a dye but is okay for most bodily fluids.
“As there is already salt (sodium)in blood a saline solution dilutes/weakens the blood thus enabling it to dissolve.
“The stain will need agitation to loosen the iron (brown) part of the stain.”
Read More
0 Comments