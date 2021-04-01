Coleen Nolan shuts down rumours that her 'diva' remarks were about Loose Women co-stars

However, Coleen shared that she was not talking about Loose Women bosses, continuing: “I think that’s the tragedy really, I am very lucky that Loose Women, whether you’re a fan or not, it’s the only show on telly that has women of all ages, all sizes, all colour.

“Outside of that, because sometimes people go, ‘It’s obviously not sexist because you’re on telly every day’ – yeah but from half 12 to half one.”

“But name anyone my age in primetime co-hosting a show, you just don’t see it and I think that’s really sad,” she divulged.

Coleen has been a host on Loose Women since 2000 and is loved by fans for her honest approach to topics and a refreshing sense of humour.